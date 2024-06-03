Chargers News: Is This RB in Jeopardy of Getting Cut?
The Los Angeles Chargers will have some tough decisions to make before the 2024 season approaches. The Chargers cannot let another season go to waste, especially with their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, at the helm.
Harbaugh was brought to L.A. to take this organization to heights they've only dreamed of. If anyone can do it, it is a highly successful college and professional coach. The first step to getting the job done is picking the right players that fit the system.
Harbaugh and his staff will have their work cut out for them, and the Bolts have plenty of players whose status remains uncertain, like Chargers 2022 fourth-round pick running back Isaiah Spiller.
Spiller has not established his footing in the NFL yet, and that could spell trouble for his future with the Bolts. According to Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News, Spiller's chances of making the 2024 roster may be slim.
"After the Chargers brought in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins this offseason and then drafted Kimani Vidal, there are not many good avenues for Isaiah Spiller to make this team," Wakeman wrote.
"Spiller was a fourth-round pick in 2022 but he has just 137 career rushing yards and a 2.5 yards per carry average."
Spiller's time in the NFL has not been kind to him. Through two NFL seasons and 15 games, Spiller has collected 137 rushing yards in 55 attempts and zero touchdowns, with an average of 2.5 rushing yards per attempt.
The Chargers selected Spiller as the youngest player in the 2022 NFL Draft, and simply put, he was not NFL-ready. The Chargers realized that and hoped for a resurgence in his second season; however, that was not the case. Even with Austin Ekeler having the worst season of his career, no other running back in the backfield stood out.
Mix his struggle in the league with Spiller being the previous general manager's selection, and his chances of making the team look slim to none.
Nonetheless, once training camp begins in July, Spiller can show he is ready to take that next step. It's in the 22-year-old's hands to prove he can make an impact in Los Angeles.
