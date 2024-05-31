Chargers News: LA Emphasizing Surprise Group in Early Practice
Football is a multi-dimensional game that sometimes gets overlooked. Many only focus on the offense and defense in games but it's the third tier that can dramatically change everything.
Special teams are something that often gets forgotten but is a crucial part of success. The Los Angeles Chargers understand this under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and they have been working on building it up in practice.
Eric Smith of Chargers.com documented some observations from practice. This includes the emphasis on the special teams unit.
"The Bolts spent a good portion of Wednesday's session working on special teams circuits. The first chunk of practice focused on punt protection and coverage. Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken worked with the interior blockers and rushers as JK Scott boomed kick after kick down the field. Derius Davis and Jaelen Gill were the returners."
Harbaugh understands how to win football games and building the special teams up is the way to do it. They want to win at all levels of games and special teams can be a way to make that happen.
Smith also mentioned that the team has been working to handle the new NFL kickoff rule. Los Angeles has been beefing up practice space to make sure they aren't thrown off when the games start.
"Later in practice, the Chargers worked on the new kickoff format by focusing on both coverage and returns. The NFL altered the kickoff rule this offseason with the biggest change being where players on both sides of the ball line up. A new-look setup zone features a cluster on players on both sides, with a returner (or two) back deep in the landing zone, which is from the 20-yard line and in."
If the Chargers continued focus can lead to a few extra wins, the emphasis will be well worth it. Harbaugh has his guys gearing up for the new season and this extra focus should make a difference.
