Chargers News: 'Jim Harbaugh Vibes' Reinvigorating Los Angeles
First-year Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is already making a huge impression on the team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (as transcribed by Alex Weber of On3.com).
Following nine remarkably successful years (he went 86-25 overall and appeared in eight bowl games) leading the Michigan Wolverines, which culminated in a College Football Playoff national championship this past season, Harbaugh returned to the NFL. He previously served as the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The club went 44-19 in that window.
“I’m told the Harbaugh vibes are back,” Fowler said. “One source with the team described his style early in L.A. as all-inclusive.”
Harbaugh, long revered for his outside-the-box thinking, has been figuring out unorthodox ways to inspire the Bolts, as Fowler details.
“He brings people from the business side to talk to players after practice, people on the public relations side, so he gets everyone involved,” Fowler revealed.
In terms of the Chargers' new-look offense, Los Angeles is clearly de-emphasizing its wide receivers and looking to unlock a different facet of its approach for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.
“They’re going to run the ball a lot,” Fowler indicated.
That's not to say, however, that the Bolts intend to totally abandon their wide receiver room, even if that group looks pretty different than it did in 2023. Top Herbert targets Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both now gone.
“They already did a lot of the passing concepts in the spring, looked great,” Fowler said. “Now, it’s about the run.”
