Chargers News: LA Safeties Near Top of Fresh Positional Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers will head into the 2024 season with much to prove. What could go wrong for the Bolts in 2023, went wrong; however, they'll look to change their fortunes in 2024, especially on defense. The Chargers defense was ranked among the bottom in many defensive categories.
However, the Bolts are looking to avenge themselves, and thus far, experts and pundits believe they can do so with the talent on their side, especially in the safety position. According to Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus, his latest safety power rankings have the safety duo Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman in the top 20. James is ranked seven, and Gilman is at 18.
Here's what Buday had to say about James.
"While the talent is obviously there, James couldn't put it all together last season, which prevents him from being mentioned here in the top tier of safeties," Buday wrote.
"The Chargers safety topped 1,000 snaps for the first time since 2018 despite missing one game. But while he ranked third among safeties in PFF overall grade (90.4) between 2018 and 2022, his 60.1 grade in 2023 was good for just 71st at the position," Buday added.
Here's what he said about Gilman.
"Gilman had a breakout season in a contract year, which led to a new two-year deal with the Chargers this offseason," Buday wrote. "Despite missing three games with an injury, Gilman forced eight incompletions — on top of his two interceptions — on the season, which was tied for the third most among safeties. His 89.2 PFF coverage grade also ranked fourth at the position last season."
Only two other teams have safeties ranked higher: the Ravens' Kyle Hamiton and Marcus Williams and the Patriots' Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers. James is still one of the very best football players. He's tough and hardnosed, and he should be even better with Jim Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter riding the ship.
The same goes for Gilman, who had a breakout season in 2023. While the team was atrocious, Gilman recorded career-highs across the board, including 73 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
As of June, the Chargers lack depth at that position, and if that remains the case, much will depend on James and Gilman in the secondary.
More Chargers: Under-Appreciated Wideout Vet Needs to Lead Young WR Room