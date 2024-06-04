Chargers News: Under-Appreciated Wideout Vet Needs to Lead Young WR Room
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with a ton of new names and faces, from the front office to the coaching staff and the players. The Chargers will look to build something special with their new regime, and while that'll be the case, there are some familiar faces in the building.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, the Bolts' best player, will look for a special season — his fifth in the NFL.
Herbert and the others, including his pass-catching weapons, will be vital for the squad. While all eyes will be on the former Oregon Duck, he'll need his weapons to come out big, especially his wide receivers.
Gone are reliable veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. It will be an adjustment period, but Chargers brass looks like it did plenty to bring reinforcements in that department. While the rookies and new guys will be vital, none may be more essential than their soon-to-be fourth-year Charger, Joshua Plamer.
Palmer is the most experienced pro wide receiver for the Bolts and could use that to his advantage. Palmer is the receiver most familiar with Herbert, and big things will be expected from the 24-year-old. For starters, he must stay healthy; he played in 26 games in the last two seasons and only 10 in 2023 after suffering a sprain to his right knee.
Palmer could be considered a dependable receiver for Herbert, especially early on, while the others, including second-year receiver Quentin Johnston, still find their footing after a rough rookie season.
Palmer may not be the strongest No. 1 receiver in the league, but the Chargers hope to do it by committee, including rookies Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice and veteran D.J. Chark.
