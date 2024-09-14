Chargers Elevate Safety to Combat Alohi Gilman Playing Status
The Los Angeles Chargers elevated safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Shaquille Quarterman from the practice squad Saturday.
Jefferson had a standout preseason performance against the Dallas Cowboys. The safety was an absolute ballhawk.
His final stat line from the preseason matchup included 14 tackles, 11 solo tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, two passes defended and a quarterback hit.
Jefferson's performance inevitably caught the eye of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"That was a sensational game," Harbaugh said postgame via the team transcript. "A sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, [14] tackles. I've always had great respect for him, admiration for him and he played for my brother [in Baltimore].
"Family, that's family," Harbaugh added. "Great to see him do so well tonight."
Throughout his career, he's made a notable impact on the field. He's played 113 career games, 67 of those contests were starts.
Jefferson amassed 468 tackles (351 solo), 9.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 24 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, and four recoveries in his career thus far.
The safety has experience playing in the postseason, making four starts. Through six postseason appearances, Jefferson tallied 38 tackles, 22 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and a pair of passes defended.
Jefferson was likely called up since starting safety Alohi Gilman will miss the Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Quarterman was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The linebacker appeared in 66 total games for the Chargers, including two postseason games.
In his career, Quarterman has tallied 29 tackles, 16 solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. He also tallied 25 special teams tackles in the regular season.
Quarterman played at the University of Miami in college from 2016-19. He competed in 52 games for the Hurricanes and recorded 292 tackles, 182 solo tackles, 13 sacks, an interception, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and five recoveries.
The linebacker also earned multiple accolades in his collegiate career. In 2018, Quarterman was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. In 2017, Quarterman was a second-team choice.
The Chargers will look to go 2-0 when they face the Panthers on Sunday. The Bolts certainly set the tone with a Week 1 win over rivals Las Vegas Raiders; however, going 2-0 to start the season would convince more people about the Harbaugh era's effect in Los Angeles.