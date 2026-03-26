Chargers' Win Total, AFC West Projection Traced to Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers sit in one of the most unpredictable divisions in football right now.

There’s a massive quarterback injury hanging over the entire AFC West, sure.

But even if that wasn’t a thing, the Chargers wouldn’t have a clear shot at the very top considering the presence of the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s an idea that won’t get any clarity in the coming days and weeks, either, no matter what happens on the injury return front or in the upcoming NFL draft.

And it’s an idea fully getting backed up by how the win total odds look for the AFC West teams right now.

NFL win totals, AFC West

Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A quick rundown of the entire AFC West win total outlook from BetMGM:

Los Angeles Chargers: 10.5

Kansas City Chiefs: 10.5

Denver Broncos: 9.5

Las Vegas Raiders: 5.5

The Patrick Mahmoes injury influences things right now. The odds probably project he comes back just fine, all things considered, but it will be interesting to see how the lines shift.

For now, the odds around the Chargers don’t figure to swing all that much. The arrival of Mike McDaniel as new offensive coordinator for Jusitn Herbert has certainly been accounted for by now.

And like it or not, the Chargers’ trip to free agency probably wouldn’t swing things all that much. Tyler Biadasz is an upgrade at center, but won’t likely move the needle. The two guard spots still feel like a need. And there’s an air of uncertainty over what the offensive personnel actually looks like, given that Ladd McConkey is the only real sure thing for the wideouts group.

We’ll see if and how the upcoming draft changes things. But for the Chargers to even be this high in the conversation is a good thing and it’s because they’re on the right track under Harbaugh, not just because of what’s going on with other teams.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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