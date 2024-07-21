Chargers Have One Offensive Tackle Listed Among Top 10 In NFL
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater was named the ninth-best offensive tackle in the NFL on an ESPN list that surveyed coaches, executives, and scouts from across the league.
Slater makes the top-10 ranked behind San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams, Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell, Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs, Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson, Minnesota Vikings' Christian Darrisaw, Eagles' Jordan Mailata, and New York Giants' Andrew Thomas.
The former Chargers' No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Slater has been a steady presence for the Bolts' offensive line during two of his three NFL seasons. While he missed most of the 2022 season due to a ruptured biceps tendon, Slater has played 100% of the snaps in his other two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle made a strong impression as a rookie, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors to begin his career.
It will not be surprising if the Chargers have a second tackle make this list in the next few seasons. Chargers rookie Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is one of the most promising offensive tackle prospects in recent memory.
While he will be transitioning to right tackle after playing left tackle in college, the Chargers could have two players on this list as well as one of the best tackle duos in the NFL if Alt lives up to his potential.
The addition of Alt to a line already including Slater is expected to help the Chargers shift to a more balanced approach on offense. The run game is going to become a bigger priority, making it critical for the Chargers to have two physical, strong tackles leading the way. These two will also be key to blocking for quarterback Justin Herbert, whose success and ability to stay upright will also prove important for the Chargers.
