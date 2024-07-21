Chargers News: Can Quentin Johnston Live Up to Expectations?
The Los Angeles Chargers went from having one of the most dynamic wide receiver rooms in the league to having one of the least inexperienced. L.A. lost two of its best offensive weapons, and now it will look to prove itself to everyone, although they are not expecting much. That is one of the burning questions as training camp is only a couple of days away, and one player who many will have their eyes on is second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
L.A. selected Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Although Johnston was the team's third wide receiver at best in 2023, who had little expectations, his rookie season was far from ideal. Johnston looked unplayable at times and struggled mightily all season long. As he enters his second season, a lot will be expected of him. Daniel Popper of The Athletic questions if Johnston can take his game to the next level.
"Second, what kind of role does Quentin Johnston carve out? His route running was very poor as a rookie," said Popper. "Was he able to improve in that area in his first full offseason as a pro? What kind of impact will new receivers coach Sanjay Lal have on Johnston's development? Will the new offensive scheme more consistently get Johnston in positions to be successful?"
Johnston needs to raise his game to the next level. At worst, Johnston will enter this season as WR2, and he will be heavily relied upon in the passing game in Greg Roman's offense. Justin Herbert will need all he can get out of Johnston if this team wants to be a legitimate contender as quickly as this season.
That will be the biggest question regarding Johnston. Training camp will tell us a lot about Johnston and if he is ready to be a threat in the Chargers' offense.
