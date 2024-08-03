Chargers Injury Report: Key Rookie Injured at Practice
The Los Angeles Chargers are set for a resurgence after a terrible 2023 season. However, it seems that there could be a setback when a promising rookie left practice injured.
According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, wide receiver Ladd McConkey "came up limping" after making a catch during team drills. After not coming to practice on August 1, head coach Jim Harbaugh said the Georgia graduate was "working through something."
While this seems minor at first, this could be a worst-case scenario for the Bolts. Many experts have raised concerns ever since the Chargers traded away top wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.
During his time in Los Angeles, Allen was the main target for star quarterback Justin Herbert. A member of the Chargers since 2013, 2023 marked one of his best years, with a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.
This earned Allen his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. He was also named the 51st best player in the NFL by his peers and one of the best players in the league over the age of 30.
Needless to say, this marks a huge loss for the Chargers. Who is Herbert meant to target when you get rid of his number one option?
McConkey was meant to be the answer to the Chargers' wide receiver problem. He had a great career at Georgia, catching for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns over three years. He's also proven to be a player of great character, earning the Wuerffel Trophy in 2023.
However, his time in college was also marred by injury. In 2022, he left the SEC Championship Game due to knee tendinitis. Also, his 2023 season was cut short due to injuries. Despite this, McConkey averaged 15.1 yards per catch over nine games.
While his skill and athleticism are undeniable, this injury history could be a problem for an organization looking to rebuild after a disastrous season. Fortunately, McConkey isn't the only answer in the Chargers' receiver room.
Los Angeles also has access to multiple talented receivers, including D.J. Chalk, Josh Palmer, and rookie Brenden Rice. All three have had excellent showings at training camp and could have breakout seasons this year.
Losing McConkey could potentially be a major loss for the Chargers. Fortunately, Herbert has plenty of other options when it comes to talented receivers. On top of that, Harbaugh's strategy tends to focus more on the run game which puts Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in the spotlight.
Hopefully, McConkey's injury means nothing, and he'll be back in action as soon as possible.
More Chargers: Why the Chargers Should Consider Signing Ryan Tannehill After Herbert Injury