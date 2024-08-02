Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Injury Could Affect His Entire Season
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot on Thursday but is expected to return by Week 1 of the regular season. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Herbert is likely going to deal with discomfort in his foot for the entirety of the season.
"This is the type of injury that stays with a player for a long period of time," Schefter said. "He may be back for the regular season opener. That may be the expectation but he's going to be playing through some discomfort in that foot, I think potentially, for the whole season."
Doctors are recommending that Herbert walk in a boot for approximately two weeks and gradually return to play.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't taken his eyes off the ball. He is prepared to continue preparing for the season, despite his starting quarterback being sidelined.
"The preparation, the work continues," Harbaugh told Kris Rhim of ESPN. "He's not on the field, in practice, but in the meeting room, still in the training environment, that chemistry that rapport you build with those position players, with his teammates, that continues."
Throughout his time in the league, Herbert has thrown for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns. Herbert boasts a 66.6% passing rate with only 42 interceptions and has rushed for 911 yards and 11 more scores.
There are three quarterbacks on the Los Angeles roster: 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick, 2023 seventh-rounder Max Duggan, and undrafted rookie Casey Bauman. Stick got his first playing time in the league last season.
The Bolts' backup quarterback was winless last year when he filled in for Herbert while he sat out the final games of the season due to a finger injury.
As Herbert's replacement, he threw for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the four games he played. Stick also fumbled five times and lost four of them.
At training camp on Thursday, all three backup quarterbacks had a rough day. There was no stopping the defense and Duggan ended the practice with a pick-six to cornerback Tarheeb Still.
The franchise has taken a great leap forward this offseason, but with Herbert sidelined, the momentum Los Angeles has created is coming to a screeching halt. Nevertheless, Herbert is a resilient player. If all goes well with his recovery, it's likely the Chargers still have a shot at establishing themselves as a winning team in the NFL.