Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Plans to 'Coach Until the End'
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to coach as long as he is able, something he learned from his father, Jack.
The "Harbaugh staple" was something Harbaugh's father used as he contemplated the best time to hang up his call sheet.
"[Coach] as long as you possibly can. You go and you coach until you cannot step on the field one more time, until you can't endure one more practice or put one more game plan together. You come to that point, you coach for two more years," Harbaugh said with a laugh.
It's unknown when Harbaugh will hang up his coaching cleats, but Chargers fans can rest assured that he loves his job.
Harbaugh himself confirmed his love for the position in Los Angeles when he appeared on The Herd.
"I would say about a day and a half after being on the field with the players, I realized that guys like Derwin James, that's when it hit me, just do whatever Derwin James is doing," Harbaugh told Colin Cowherd. "There's guys here, Derwin, Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, I mean they just do everything right, Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson. I realized their culture is already here. It's already set. These guys have already been doing the dirty work, and they do it with a great love and passion for football. [They] care for their teammates and the organization. I realized really early on that I'm the lucky one to be here and just go with what they've got established. It caused me to say this is the best darn job I've ever had."
From fans to players, Harbaugh's influence on the Chargers is palpable. This was evidenced by the players following the 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
"The past couple years, maybe we'd go three-and-out and punt the ball and things go a different way," Justin Herbert said via the team transcript. "To be able to drive the ball down like that and put it in the end zone, and then have the defense come up with a big stop, it was awesome to see."
The Chargers set the tone in Week 1. It was the first attempt to establish a new identity in the league.
"New coach, new staff, all these things ... we wanted to come out and make a statement," Joey Bosa said.
The Chargers will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 as they try continue the momentum from the season opener.