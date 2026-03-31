Could Chargers Make An LA Swap For Veteran Star WR?

The Los Angeles Chargers remain on the lookout for a bona fide star receiver to join their ranks. After a rather disappointing 2025 season where no Chargers receiver reached the 800-yard mark, changes need to be made.

When looking at their receiving nucleus currently, the Chargers still have a solid group on paper. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston highlight the top two options, with Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the reserves waiting for their opportunity. Truth be told, none of those names strike fear into opposing defenses. With Keenan Allen still a free agent, the Chargers need an upgrade to put their group over the top.

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New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would certainly enjoy a new weapon to work with. The Chargers simply cannot go into 2026 with the same set of skill position players as last season. They need to find an upgrade, whether that's through free agency or via trade. They've been linked to A.J. Brown, but nothing seems to be moving there.

Could they bother their SoFi Stadium partner for a receiver trade? Dianna Russini reported that the Los Angeles Rams have had potential trade talks surrounding Davante Adams. This could be a fascinating opportunity for the Bolts.

Chargers should inquire about Davante Adams trade with Rams

Davante Adams | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In all seriousness, Adams isn't the same receiver he was three seasons ago. In fact, he hasn't played a full season since 2023. Still, the 33-year-old has shown he could still produce at a high level. He led the NFL in touchdowns in 2025 with 14 scores. In his lone season with the Rams so far, he's totaled 789 yards in 14 games.

Sean McVay said he spoke with WR Davante Adams about potential trade talks involving the 33-year-old.

The HC says he believes it’s important to tell players what’s going on and what was being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 30, 2026

Adams signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams and has a whopping $28 million cap hit for this season. That may make it difficult to move, unless the Rams agree to take on some of that salary. With this Chargers regime, they haven't been willing to hand out large contracts, either. One thing to take into account when discussing a hypothetical trade, the Chargers just don't conduct business by agreeing to big deals.

If the Chargers want to trade for a receiver, it's hard to see them acquiring Adams.