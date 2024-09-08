Chargers News: Greg Roman Reveals Where Joe Alt Has Improved So Far in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Joe Alt as the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft. His skills will be put to the test in the season opener today. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman says Alt has already improved since he arrived in Los Angeles.
"Really, it's been a steady inch-by-inch 'life is a cinch' program for him," Roman told reporters on Thursday. "You know, he's been working hard and work through all the, you know, it's a really tough journey as a rookie to make that climb during training camp, and every single day just incrementally getting 1% better. And you know, that's the plan for the whole season. We're starting off this season and I think he's a lot further along than he was when he first got here, but it's a credit to him and his approach on a day-to-day basis."
The rookie made a seamless transition to right tackle, despite playing left tackle throughout his college career at Notre Dame. Alt had no previous experience playing the position, but thus far, the transition has been seamless.
There was much speculation that Alt wouldn't be able to adjust so smoothly to a new position when the Chargers drafted him, but it's evident the rookie has handled the transition well based on his production in the preseason.
He played 55 snaps in two preseason contests with the Chargers. In his first two NFL games, Alt recorded a pass-blocking efficiency of 98.2, according to Pro Football Focus.
His best preseason performance was against cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded an 80.7 pass-blocking grade and didn't allow one single pressure in 15 pass-blocking snaps. From his performance against the Rams, Alt was the fourth-highest graded first-round pick from Week 2 of the preseason, according to PFF.
The rookie offensive tackle allowed one pressure in 30 protection reps. Standing at 6-foot-8, Alt has the skill set to make an impact in the run game, which was a primary reason the Chargers wanted to draft him.
The Chargers were ranked the league's worst run-blocking offensive line in 2023, but the new regime has a made it a priority to transform the unit into one of the best in the NFL.
Alt is slated to be one of the big playmakers in Los Angeles. Alt plays opposite of Rashawn Slater, who is the Chargers' starting left tackle.
Alt and Slater have the potential to develop to be a dynamic tackle duo for Los Angeles this season.