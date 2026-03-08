Chargers, Khalil Mack Agree to Contract Extension: What it Means for Odafe Oweh

The Los Angeles Chargers and Khalil Mack are giving it another go.

Saturday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Mack and the Chargers have agreed on another one-year contract ahead of free agency.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it's a one-year deal worth $18 million, fully guaranteed.

Like one offseason ago, Mack briefly pondered his playing future before deciding to suit up for at least one more season. And like last offseason, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers made him a priority before the market even opens.

Mack, 35, appeared in 12 games for the Chargers last year, registering 5.5 sacks. He heads up a pass rush that includes the upstart Tuli Tuipulotu. Key free agent Odafe Oweh will test the open market next week after coming over via trade midseason and enjoying a breakout.

Khalil Mack, Chargers contract extension impacts Odafe Oweh, free agency

Odafe Oweh

It never felt like Mack was going to leave the Chargers at the age of 35. He signed a one-year pact last year worth $18 million for another chance at a ring and probably signs a similar deal here.

More of an unknown is the fate of Oweh now.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport did slap this on his Mack reporting, though: "They’d like to re-sign Odafe Oweh, as well."

The Chargers aren't hurting for cap space. After cuts like Mekhi Becton, they had roughly $95.7 million in free cap space. But they need to think about the long-term and using cap space across the roster, as Tuipulotu can sign an extension this offseason and could need top dollar.

That makes Oweh tricky. They invested in him already by trading for him last year. He broke out in his new surroudings and would be an obvious long-term fit with Tuipulotu.

But Oweh is projected to get an average of $19.3 million per year, totaling three years and $58 million, per Spotrac. That's if a possible bidding war for a former first-round pick still ascending keeps things reasonable.

Hence, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and others have hinted that if things get out of control (their price range) with Oweh, they will likely look to other options. That could be veteran pass-rushers in free agency, but it could also be a rookie as early as Round 1 of the upcoming draft.

Either way, getting Mack back is key for the Chargers in not-so-obvious ways. Continuity and veteran leadership in a locker room going from Jesse Minter to first-time coordinator Chris O'Leary is a must.

Finding a way to keep Oweh, too, figures to be a priority as the market's opening looms closer.

