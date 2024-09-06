Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Status For Week 1 vs Raiders Revealed
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was excluded from the injury report released Friday. Bolts fans can take a deep breath now that Herbert has been cleared of any injury.
Herbert is set to start Sunday's season opener against rival the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Los Angeles signal-caller had been dealing with a plantar fascia injury that kept him sidelined from practices and the preseason. Herbert returned to practice on Aug. 19.
On Wednesday, Herbert said his plantar fascia was 100 percent healed, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
“It’s not really on my mind right now,” Herbert said. “It’s one of those things that if you get out in front of it, you do a good job on the back end, whether it’s making sure that you’re rehabbing and icing and doing all the things that you can in the training room before and after practice so you don’t have to deal with it later. As long as we’re out in front of it, I think it’ll be all right.
"I could have fought through it,” Herbert continued. “I could have played through it. But (the training staff) talked about just making sure that if it heals up, gets better over the two weeks, then you won’t have to worry about it again. So I think I felt comfortable with the plan. We all were on the same page. And as long as I’m doing everything I can treatment-wise to take care of it, it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Although Herbert will have to manage his foot throughout the season, his exclusion from the injury report indicates the plantar fascia injury wasn't as detrimental as people speculated it to be.
Herbert looks to help the Chargers find redemption against Las Vegas. The last time the two teams faced off was in December of last season.
The 63-21 loss was one of the most embarrassing performances for the franchise. Herbert didn't play in the Week 15 matchup due to a finger injury which sidelined him for the final four games of the 2023 season.
The Bolts ended the season at a 5-12 record last year.
Since the 42-point loss to the Raiders, Los Angeles has made a slew of changes. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh sparked a buzz the moment the Spanos family hired him in January.
The Chargers revamped their roster on both sides of the ball and will look to get in the win column on Sunday.
