Chargers' Justin Herbert Gets a Strange Comparison to Bears' Caleb Williams

The NFL draft hasn’t even happened yet, but that won’t stop wild quarterback debates around the likes of Los Angeles Chargers superstar Justin Herbert.

Of course, Chargers fans might have thought that Herbert wouldn’t pop up in nearly as many debates now that draft classmate Tua Tagovailoa officially fizzled out with the Miami Dolphins.

When it comes to 2020 quarterback debates, that topic is now down to just Herbert vs. Joe Burrow.

And yet…here comes Justin Herbert popping up in an odd debate while getting compared to an unexpected name.

Justin Herbert vs. Caleb Williams QB debate starts

Caleb Williams | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The debate comes from ESPN’s Get Up, where they interviewed actor Sterling K. Brown, who stuck up for Herbert compared to Chicago Bears passer Caleb Williams.

“Herbert is a beast,” Brown said. “We haven’t had the offensive protection that he needs in order to show just how amazing he is. Once we’re able to protect him, he’s going to show the world how awesome he is. I think I have the better quarterback. I’m not hating on Caleb.”

Chargers fans won’t complain about that analysis. And the protection conversation is a worthwhile one. The Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz in what should be a big upgrade at center. Cole Strange might be a starter at one of the guard spots. They can upgrade the other one as early as the first round of the upcoming NFL draft.

Justin Herbert or Caleb Williams?



Sterling K. Brown from @paradiseonhulu is put to task about whether his Chargers will be in Super Bowl LXI 👀 pic.twitter.com/FuybB4X6Kd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 24, 2026

It’s a silly debate all around to throw random names out there, though, as most quarterback-centric topics like these are.

In reality, both franchises are more than happy with the passers they have right now. And a big majority of the NFL would give up quite a bit to have them on their own rosters, too.

What’s most interesting now is how these sorts of topics might change after the 2026 season. Then, everyone will have seen if Herbert can reach for a new ceiling within a Mike McDaniel offense, especially once they add more to the wideout group and fully implement his scheme.

Granted, that could backfire if Herbert underwhelms. But the simple thought of him in a McDaniel offense explains the hype around the Chargers right now with him free of archaic offenses that didn’t necessarily maximize his potential while also asking him to do too much.

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