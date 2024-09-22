Chargers News: Justin Herbert Seen in Walking Boot Following Injury vs Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers' chance of getting off to their first 3-0 start since 2002 fell short after they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10. Major headline during the game was quarterback Justin Herbert who was sidelined in the third quarter after aggravating his right ankle even further while being tackled in the pocket.
Before the Chargers' week three matchup against the Steelers, Herbert's status for the game was already in question after he experienced discomfort from the ankle injury he suffered in week two against the Carolina Panthers. Los Angeles might regret trotting out Herbert on Sunday after it was reported that the former Oregon quarterback was seen wearing a walking boot postgame.
Next Sunday the Chargers will host AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs as head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team look to go 2-0 in their division. The Chargers may look back at their decision to play Herbert and figure they should have cut their losses against the Steelers to get their quarterback as healthy as possible ahead of their matchup with the Chiefs.
Herbert already spent the Chargers' training camp dealing with a plantar fascia injury to his right foot that made him a limited participant the majority of the time.
During postgame interviews on Sunday, Herbert spoke to reporters about his ankle and the reason behind his inability to return to action.
“It’s a little sore - did everything I could to go back in there… but I couldn’t push off of it.”
It does feel a bit worrisome that Herbert was unable to push off his foot because it is hard to believe that he'll be back to his normal mobility with only week to recovery.
Coach Harbaugh does not make decisions regarding injuries, which he vocalized during the preseason. During their Sunday afternoon game, however, Harbaugh made the call to pull the plug on Herbert's day after he took a hit minutes into the third quarter.
“As soon as I saw him get up, the first sign of any limp, he was coming out,” Harbaugh said.
Taylor Heinicke went on to replace Herbert later in that ball game but was not able to be effective as he was sacked three times and dealt with constant pressure by the Steelers' vaunted defense. It will interesting to monitor Herbert's availability in week four.
