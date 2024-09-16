Chargers News: Justin Herbert Wasn't Surprised This Time by Jim Harbaugh's Pre-Game Hype
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert did their pre-game ritual on Sunday. Only this time, Herbert was ready for it.
It was the fulfillment of a Week 1 pre-game interaction that wasn't quite as smooth. Harbaugh and Herbert started the unique pre-game routine against the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener.
As the pair stood on the sideline after the national anthem, Harbaugh began to ramp up his quarterback by hitting his shoulder pads. Herbert mistakenly went in to hug Harbaugh, not realizing his coach wasn't finished with the duo's new pre-game routine. Harbaugh then began to hit Herbert's chest and back. The quarterback clearly wasn't prepared for the new pre-game ritual.
"I just wasn't ready for it," Herbert told reporters with a smile. "I thought it was a moment like 'Hey let's go get this.' Dap up. But he hit me a couple times and I thought that was it, but then he kept going back for more. I'll be much better the next time."
Harbaugh's inspiration for the pre-game ritual actually came from a conversation he had with the legendary Walter Payton when he was a rookie in the NFL.
"Before I played my first preseason game as a player, my rookie year, I was sitting by my locker and Walter Payton came up to me and asked me if I was nervous," Harbaugh said. "I said, 'No, I'm not nervous. It's just preseason, you know?' But I really was nervous, very nervous, and almost like to the point where I thought I was going to throw up in my helmet just sitting there. Walter said, 'I get nervous before every game. Every game I get nervous. And then I take my first hit and then I'm fine.' And then he got up and walked away. That was very profound to me, 'Wow. Walter Payton gets nervous and that's OK."
The legendary Hall of Famer's advice inspired Harbaugh to create the pre-game ritual for his quarterbacks ahead of each game.
The Chargers are currently up 20-3 in the third quarter of their Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back J.K. Dobbins have had the most notable performances for the Chargers thus far. Johnston has two touchdowns and Dobbins also has a score. The running back had recorded 114 yards through 13 carries by halftime.