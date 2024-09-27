Chargers Player Makes Unique NFL History Playing Both Offense and Defense
Since 2000, only one player in the NFL has played at least 40 snaps on both offense and defense through three games. That player is Los Angeles Chargers fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock.
Matlock is a rare find in a modern league that almost never has players who play on both offense and defense. The only other player in the NFL who has done so is Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal.
Chenal played two snaps on offense against the Cincinnati Bengals. His snap count is nowhere near that of Matlock's.
Matlock is a valuable asset for the Chargers, especially in special packages.
"It's a true statement: the more you can do, the more value you add to the team," Matlock said via the team transcript. "For me, I just love playing football and football is fun. I love it, anything I can do to help the team I'm going to do. Offense, defense, and special teams."
Up until this season, Matlock had only played on the defensive line since he was drafted in 2023. But as training camp progressed, the former sixth-round pick saw an uptick in offense.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh called Matlock a three-way player before the season started.
"I expect him to play two ways … three ways, because he's going to play special teams, too," Harbaugh said ahead of the season opener. "He's going to play defense, he's one of our top defensive linemen. Starting fullback. And then he's starting on a couple phases in the kicking game, too."
In the preseason, Matlock played his first snap on offense in a live game. He played six offensive snaps, 27 defensive snaps, and seven snaps on special teams in the preseason finale.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman is impressed with how Scott has handled his workload for the team.
“Scott has a lot on his plate and it’s amazing how he’s handling it,” Roman said. “I can’t speak enough about how diligently he’s preparing, and he’s getting better every week. How impressive is that? He’s in offensive meetings early this morning, to defensive meetings to special teams meetings, back to the defensive meeting, back to the offensive walk-through. It’s a great testament to him.”
Matlock's abilities are reminiscent of different time in football. But it's no surprise that Matlock is being utilized in this way for the Chargers. In fact, it's typical of a Harbaugh-led team to do the unexpected.