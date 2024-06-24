Chargers Running Backs May Hold Key To Offensive Attack This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff will seek a sound, physical, and dominant offense moving forward led by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is no stranger to a physical brand of football as that is considered his bread and butter.
The 60-year-old coach is not shy about showcasing his brand of football, and he does it unapologetically. However, only some players are fond of or could implement Harbaugh's coaching style, which is why the Chargers sought players that fit the bill, like running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
Both Dobbins and Edwards are not just players, but integral parts of Harbaugh's game plan. Their roles are crucial, and they are ranked among the top six players who will shape the new era of Charger football.
Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News listed Edwards and Dobbins. Wakeman believes Edwards will thrive in Harbaugh's offense.
"After building that offensive line, Harbaugh believes in pounding the defense with a rushing attack that is led by a tough, downhill runner," Wakeman wrote. " They don't come more of a downhill runner than Gus Edwards, who should thrive in this offense. Edwards was more of a role player with the Baltimore Ravens but he should be the lead back in L.A."
Wakeman added that Dobbins didn't have a huge market but could thrive under Harbaugh.
"Though Edwards should get the bulk of the work at running back, at least initially, the Chargers will sprinkle in some J.K. Dobbins," Wakeman wrote. "Another former Raven, if he can return to form after dealing with the injury bug the past two seasons, then he is another player who can do big things for his new team. There weren't many places that would have been a great landing spot for Dobbins this offseason, considering what he has dealt with in his career to this point. But Los Angeles was one of them."
Edwards and Dobbins will be vital to executing Harbaugh's game plan along with the offensive line, which is where the head coach wants to dominate.
