Ladd McConkey and Joey Bosa's Status For Chargers Preseason Opener Revealed
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive star Joey Bosa both sustained injuries at training camp and it was unclear whether the pair would get live reps in the preseason. However, only McConkey was suited up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, as reported by Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Bosa was spotted at SoFi Stadium, not in uniform, but instead, wearing a large wrap on his left hand. Bosa's injury hasn't been specified but Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the star should be ready to go by Week 1.
It was expected that the ninth-year wouldn't don the powder blue on Saturday. The injury comes at a challenging time for Bosa since he was hoping to have a comeback season this year.
McConkey is slated to be Herbert's No. 1 option. Saturday's game will be a chance for fans to see what the rookie is capable of.
Harbaugh also shared that some starters would participate in Saturday's matchup and others wouldn't.
"There's a couple on each side of the ball. There's a few others that won't be playing," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript.
Several started didn't suit up for the preseason opener including, Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Gus Edwards, Joshua Palmer, Cam Hart, Derius Davis, Junior Colson, J.K. Dobbins, Jamaree Salyer, Denzel Perryman, Bradley Bozeman, and Ben Mason.
Herbert wasn't in uniform due to a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He will likely not be fully recovered until Week 1.
The players who didn't suit up were not all injured so it's likely that Harbaugh simply decided certain starters would just sit out of the preseason contest.
Bosa exited Sunday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams after sustaining what appeared to be a left hand or wrist injury.
The offseason brought several changes for the Chargers, including a new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter.
Minter hopes that the edge rushers will be the strength of the unit. This puts Bosa and fellow veteran Khalil Mack at the forefront of the defense.
Both provide a vital veteran presence for the defense. It would be a major setback if the defensive star was unable to play by Week 1.
The preseason matchup against Seattle is an opportunity for coaches to see how each unit fairs against another NFL team.
"So, I'm excited to see who pops off, who can go out there and do it," Minter added.
The Chargers await the return of several starters by Week 1, including Bosa.