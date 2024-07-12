Should Chargers Sign Rashawn Slater to Long-Term Contract?
One of the best bargains around the NFL over the last few seasons has been offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the Los Angeles Chargers. Slater broke out early after being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He has been a key cornerstone piece to the Bolts' offensive line since and the team picked up his fifth-year option earlier this year. Slater is scheduled to make $2.9 million this coming season before it jumps to $19 million next year.
But with only one remaining year left on his contract, the Bolts will have to decide if they want to keep Slater around for the long term. Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes this is something to watch throughout the upcoming season.
"Slater became eligible for an extension at the end of last season. The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option in May, meaning he is under contract through 2025. Slater is an elite tackle, and the price for that position is only going up. Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, drafted six spots ahead of Slater in the first round in 2021, signed for $28 million in average annual value earlier this offseason. The smart approach is always signing good players early. Will the Chargers wait to see Slater play in the new offense under Jim Harbaugh before committing long-term?"
Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert remains priority No. 1 for the Bolts moving forward. Especially with new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in charge, keeping a talent like Slater around should be at the top of the list.
He had a 76.6 grade from Pro Football Focus last season and only allowed three sacks on the year while playing 1,154 snaps. Slater has the tools to be one of the best players around the NFL on the offensive line so the Bolts should do whatever it takes to keep him around moving forward.
More Chargers: Chargers Release New Images Of New Spectacular Practice Facility