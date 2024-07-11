Chargers Release New Images Of New Spectacular Practice Facility
The Los Angeles Chargers have opened “The Bolt" on Thursday, their brand new training facility and headquarters. The Bolt is located in El Segundo, which is about a 15-minute drive from Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium is.
The three-level Bolt facility is a massive 150,000 square feet headquarters and features three grass practice fields.
Upon the opening of the new facilities, the Chargers shared several images of the beautifully renovated new headquarters for the Chargers, showcasing the team's new cafeteria, weight room, team meeting room, coaches lounge, locker room, equipment room, recovery center, and press conference room.
These spaces appear to be a huge upgrade for the Chargers as an organization and for the players. The quality of the previous Chargers facilities was a significant reason the Chargers ranked 30th out of 32 in the 2024 NFL PA report cards.
The locker room, food/cafeteria, training room, locker room, and weight room all received either a D+ or F in the latest report cards. Space was a major factor in these grades as many players felt there was not enough room for all of them in the hot/cold tubs, in the weight room, the locker room, and the cafeteria.
With these upgraded spaces in the Bolt, those report card grades should improve for the Chargers in 2025. The new photos show lots of areas to sit both inside and outside at the cafeteria and spacious rooms across the rest of the facility.
The opening of the facility comes five days before Chargers rookies report to training camp on July 16, and 12 days before the veterans report to camp.

