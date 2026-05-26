Chargers Comments Throw Cold Water on Brenen Thompson Rookie Hype

The Los Angeles Chargers believe they might have found a gem in fourth-round rookie receiver Brenen Thompson. That could very well be the case in time, as Thompson led the SEC in receiving yards last season (1,054) and had the fastest 40-yard dash at this year's combine (4.26 seconds).

It's easy to see why fans are hyping up Thompson ahead of his first NFL training camp. Seeing as how offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has worked magic with Tyreek Hill in Miami, who is similar in stature to Thompson, it's fun to imagine the potential.

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The Chargers may have to pump the brakes on that idea for now, as Thompson still has a ways to go if he wants to become a staple on the offense. He'll likely have to carve out a role on special teams in addition to earning offensive snaps, which creates an obvious camp battle with Derius Davis.

Davis, the Chargers' fourth-round pick in 2023, is entering a crucial contract year as their main return man. With Thompson now breathing down his neck, Davis has to perform if he wants to remain in LA. Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken basically said it's Davis' job to lose.

Confidence in Derius Davis kills Brenen Thompson rookie hype

Brenen Thompson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis was an impressive returner over his first two seasons with the Chargers. A knee injury in 2025 limited him to just 11 games, leading to a down year. Still, Ficken has "high expecations" for Davis heading into Year 4.

“Him being on the field, it changes the dynamic of how opponents are going to want to attack you," Ficken said, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "I’ve talked to other coordinators around the league, and when he’s not out there, it’s different, because he does bring an element where he can go ahead and hit the home run any time he touches the ball.”

As a rookie, Davis led the league in yards per punt return (16.0) and returned one for a touchdown. He was named to the AP All-Pro 2nd Team as a return specialist in 2023 as well.

It's Davis' job to lose because Thompson has basically no special teams experience from college. Thompson had just one punt return in 2025, which he took 44 yards the other way. Still, it's not close enough to suggest that he can push Davis out of a job.

It'll be interesting to see how both players perform in training camp.