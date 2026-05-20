Mike McDaniels’ Hand-Picked Rookie Already Turning Heads With Chargers

There was more hype than usual around the Los Angeles Chargers selecting wide receiver Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

After all, Thompson was the first big move by the Chargers at wide receiver for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Those Chargers had at least lightly addressed every single position on the offense (even fullback!) before the NFL draft while overhauling the entire scheme to McDaniel’s vision. Makes sense: Helping Justin Herbert to new heights with one of the best offensive minds in modern NFL history is a worthy goal.

But Thompson was the first swing at wideout. And getting McDaniel a speedy 4.26 weapon? Fun.

Thompson is already putting on a show, too.

Chargers rookie Brenen Thompson flashes with Chargers

Brenen Thompson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thompson isn’t just fast. The Chargers rookie is a guy with DeSean Jackson comparisons. He put up 1,054 receiving yards last year, averaging 18.5 yards per catch with six touchdowns. He had a wicked 2.77 yards per route run, second-best in the SEC.

One can see why getting Thompson’s skill set in a McDaniel offense is an appealing idea.

And right on cue, Thompson showed up at Chargers workouts and was blazing fast on camera:

Brenen Thompson hits top speed almost instantly pic.twitter.com/pjyctgFGhV — Tino ⚡️ (@TinoFromTheQ) May 13, 2026

It doesn’t stop there, either.

Thompson was one of the rookies invited to the Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles by the NFLPA over the weekend.

Thompson was the lone Chargers rookie at the event repping the team.

In a popular move with fans, Thompson went with the powder blue jersey alongside his No. 89:

the big leagues called pic.twitter.com/8aiWVZZ7ge — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 19, 2026

Fitting, really: NFL legend Steve Smith compared Thompson to Tyreek Hill while breaking down the rookie’s film. If that No. 89 says it about a new No. 89, fans should want to pay attention.

McDaniel is going to expect big things, no doubt. He’s already hinted he expects the veterans on the wideout depth chart to hit new highs soon, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“It’s a reasonable expectation to exceed whatever their career highs are across the board in that room,” McDaniel said. “I think there’s a lot of untapped potential just in a lot of their skill sets across the board.”

Tyreek Hill, DeSean Jackson or any other comparison aside, it should be fun to see how McDaniel uses Thompson within the same offense as names like Ladd McConkey, Oronde Gadsden and Omarion Hampton while Justin Herbert slings the rock.

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