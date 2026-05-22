Chargers 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs
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The Los Angeles Chargers have worked through voluntary items ahead of OTAs and made some roster changes along the way.
Namely, not terribly long after the NFL draft, the Chargers signed David Njoku, a splash signing for Mike McDaniel’s offense and star quarterback Justin Herbert.
With early summer work unfolding before a break, here’s an updated look at a Chargers 53-man roster projection.
Chargers 53-man roster projection
QB (2)
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
DJ Uiagalelei is still a fun project, but Trey Lance is one of the NFL’s best backups.
RB (4)
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
- Alec Ingold (FB)
Given what Kimani Vidal showed as a backup last year, there’s no need to go heavy here. Keaton Mitchell figures to get a nice versatile workload as a spell in a McDaniel offense.
WR (6)
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Brenen Thompson
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Luke Grimm
Some really tough calls at wideout for the Chargers. The hope here is that the loss of Derius Davis on special teams can be accounted for with rookie Brenen Thompson, the guy with 4.26 speed. The Chargers, from a business stance, were smart to pick up Quentin Johnston’s fifth year, but that doesn't mean someone like Tre Harris can’t pass him on the snaps sheet.
TE (3)
- Oronde Gadsden
- Charlie Kolar
- David Njoku
Tanner McLachlan out, in for these projections. It’s a little light, but Oronde Gadsden figures to pretty much never come off the field anyway. Charlie Kolar is a capable third and blocker.
OL (10)
- Rashawn Slater
- Jake Slaughter
- Tyler Biadasz
- Cole Strange
- Joe Alt
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Travis Burke
- Kayode Awosika
- Logan Taylor
Talk about a dramatic overhaul. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt should be healthy. Same for swing tackle backup Trey Pipkins. Second-rounder Jake Slaughter was a polarizing draft pick, but they believe he can start at guard. Other new arrivals like Cole Strange and Kayode Awosika fit McDaniel’s athletic requirements for his scheme.
DL/EDGE (10)
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett
- Khalil Mack
- Akheem Mesidor
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Kyle Kennard
- Nadame Tucker
First-rounder Akheem Mesidor was a little older than some might have liked and made the decision to let Odafe Oweh get away a little strange. But he should be able to help right away. He and undrafted standout Nadame Tucker push names like Bud Dupree off the roster. It’s flying under the radar, but the Chargers still got a big win when they re-signed Teair Tart early in the process this offseason.
LB (5)
- Denzel Perryman
- Daiyan Henley
- Junior Colson
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
Is Junior Colson going to flash and stick around? Hard to stay, but he sticks here for now. But Del'Shawn Phillips remains a special teams ace. Troy Dye is a backup most teams would like to have. This spot is a candidate to get chopped down further, though.
CB (6)
- Tarheeb Still
- Donte Jackson
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Eric Rogers
- Nikko Reed
The Chargers are suffering from success at corner. Derwin James mans the slot. Eric Rogers and Nikko Reed are overlooked finds. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart were mid-rounders who helped right away. Donte Jackson was a castoff of a free agent who did well in the scheme, too.
S (5)
- Derwin James
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith
Elijah Molden-Tony Jefferson as the duo means James can play to his strengths in the slot near the line of scrimmage. Draft pick Genesis Smith will need to fix tackling woes from college to make this projection right, though, as RJ Mickens looks like a possible steal over the long-term, too.
ST (2)
- Cameron Dicker (K)
- JK Scott (P)
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling