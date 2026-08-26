Chargers' Biggest Cut Candidate Curveball Emerges and Changes Final Roster Outlook

It's getting to the point in the preseason where roster cuts are going to start happening. The Los Angeles Chargers are going to have to make crucial decisions, with some being tougher than others.

One pass rusher is set to make things very interesting as the Chargers defensive coordinator had some things to say. His comments could signal a much bigger role in the team's plans despite what the current consensus is.

A surprising development

The biggest surprise came from the Chargers defensive coordinator himself. Chris O’Leary was asked about veteran pass rusher Bud Dupree, and made it clear that he has been impressed with what he has seen throughout training camp. A player who seemed under the radar is now back is the mix.

O’Leary continued to praise Dupree's physicality and consistency, saying, “He’s big, he’s physical. He was a first round pick. He’s a special talent. So all those things. And I just think he’s been consistent, executed his job. I think he’s been physical. So I don’t think his career is dwindling. I think he has a lot left” via ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Those are some pretty strong words from the Chargers defensive coordinator, especially with roster cuts quickly approaching. While there is plenty of competition at the position, the defensive coach's comments could be a sign that the veteran has done enough to remain part of the Chargers plans heading into the regular season. For roster spots, this could be huge news for the future of the edge position.

A crowded edge room

Bud Dupree | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chargers could have one of the most intriguing position battles along the edge this summer. First-round pick Akheem Mesidor will be expected to make an immediate impact after going No. 22 overall, while Kyle Kennard enters his second season looking to earn a larger role. Undrafted rookie Nadame Tucker has also made his case for a roster spot after an impressive college career at Western Michigan, where he recorded 14.5 sacks last season. Continuing that performance into the preseason. Another important note about Tucker is that O’Leary was his defensive coordinator last year, and that for sure factors in regarding his development.

The competition becomes even more interesting when the established veterans are counted in. Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu already occupy prominent roles, leaving limited opportunities for the younger players behind them. So it’s safe to say the comments from O’Leary could mean much more than people expected. With Mesidor expected to see the field and Kennard, Dupree, and Tucker competing for snaps. Every rep could matter as the Chargers determine how they want to shape the depth chart.

Most anaylsts, fans, and others alike thought Dupree was one of the outliers of the edge room, but because of recent events that might not be true.