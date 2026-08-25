Biggest Winners and Losers of the Los Angeles Chargers' Preseason

With the preseason winding down soon, the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff will have big decisions coming up in the near future. In the early parts of the preseason the Bolts have had many athletes showcase top-tier talent, which can affect multiple different situations.

Every year there are players who clearly benefited from camp, while others saw a decline in their stock. Whether it's individual performances or other circumstances, some guys were winners going into the regular season. However for some, that might not be the case.

Winner: Justin Herbert

The star quarterback might have benefited the most with the hire of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is trying to maximize his strengths. With a new staff once again, Herbert seems to be in the best spot since he entered the NFL. As the development into the new scheme seems to be going quite well.

According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Mike McDaniel stated "He's been everything that I'd hoped and more," This endorsement should carry more weight than it has been. This shows camp has been going well, and that Justin Herbert has adapted quickly to the new offense.

Justin Herbert's supporting cast draws major positivity as well, which has tons of benefits. The issue last year was protection, and with a new offensive line and other weapons he should have no problem staying upright. The offseason has been good to Herbert, and it should continue that way.

Loser: Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz had a heartbreaking injury earlier last week at a joint practice with the 49ers. The center was placed on season-ending injured reserve and will miss his first appearance as a Charger.

The only reason for Biadasz to be on this list is the obvious injury, because there were no signs of his overall game being described in a negative manner. Camp reports stated he was the clear starter and planned for a dominant year. Hopefully Tyler Biadasz heals well, and wish him the best in his recovery.

#Chargers C Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the #49ers, per @AdamSchefter and me.



Biadasz will meet with more doctors to try to get more clarity. pic.twitter.com/MtgseH620Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2026

Winner: Kayode Awosika

Kayode Awosika has been one of the winners of the Chargers' preseason because he’s quietly put together a strong stretch of football and made his presence known up front. He’s been physical, consistent, and has done a good job taking advantage of the opportunities he’s been given. Awosika may not be the biggest name on the roster, but that’s what makes his preseason performance stand out even more.

He’s giving the Chargers a legitimate reason to consider him when making their final roster decisions, and if he keeps playing at this level, he could end up being a valuable piece of the offensive line.

Loser: Trey Lance

Trey Lance entered the summer as the favorite to be Justin Herbert’s backup, but he hasn’t done enough to make the job feel secure. Against the 49ers, Lance completed 10 of 16 passes for just 73 yards and failed to throw a touchdown. He did make some plays with his legs, but overall the Chargers offense struggled while he was on the field, which was very similar to the first game as well.

The biggest issue for Lance is that DJ Uiagalelei is right behind him in the competition, and Lance hasn’t created much separation. When you’re fighting for a backup job, you have to take advantage of every preseason opportunity. Especially when your NFL career has already been filled with so much uncertainty. Lance still has another game to change the conversation, but so far he looks more like someone fighting to keep his job rather than someone proving he deserves it.

Winner: Nadame Tucker

Nadame Tucker has been one of the biggest winners of the Chargers' preseason, and it’s becoming harder to ignore the impact he’s making every time he touches the field. Tucker has shown a combination of explosiveness, vision, and physical running that has allowed him to consistently create plays and make the most of his opportunities.

ESPN's Kris Rhim recently commented that "OLB NaDame Tucker had one of his best practices of camp, consistently generating pressure and recording three sacks". Being with his college defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary is really helping him develop into a true pro.

What makes his preseason even more impressive is that he isn’t simply making a few flashy plays. It’s the fact that he’s showing the consistency and versatility needed to earn trust from the coaching staff. With the Chargers looking for reliable production out of their running back room, Tucker has put himself firmly in the conversation for a meaningful role. If he continues performing at this level, he could go from an intriguing preseason player to someone the Chargers simply can’t afford to leave off the field.

Nadame Tucker: “I belong here. I’m not starstruck in any way. I want to be just like those guys.” pic.twitter.com/QXmxoNVkMw — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 16, 2026

Loser: Scott Matlock

Again, this is similair to some of the other guys on this list. Scott Matlock hasn't had any bad performances. The issue is the inability to be different from others on the team. To make a difference on the field, you have to stand out and impress on all measures.

Scott Matlock has been a fan favorite from the last couple of years. The intriguing thing about Matlock is his willingness to play anywhere on the gridiron. It's rare to see this style in the NFL these days, and it has been fun to watch him play offense and defense, even contributing with special teams.