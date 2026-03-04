Chargers get Disappointing News in Updated NFL Draft Comp Pick Projection

The NFL offseason is in full swing. The scouting combine just concluded and the league is on the eve of the start of free agency. The NFL will announce compensatory draft picks for last year's free agency period within the next few days.

The Los Angeles Chargers got exciting news two weeks ago when it was revealed that financial analysis website Over the Cap projected the Chargers to surprisingly receive a compensatory pick for losing cornerback Kristian Fulton to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a surprise due to it being the first time the possibility of the Chargers getting an extra pick was raised.

The scenario was born from a rarely procedural move the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz used on free agent running back JK Dobbins. According to Over the Cap, the loss of JK Dobbins is now no longer projected to count towards the compensatory pick formula and unfortunately went the other direction.

Over the Cap updated tracker shows JK Dobbins no longer counting in the formula but TE Tyler Conklin possibly counting against the Chargers 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/HpHGV1lHzx pic.twitter.com/NQGYLHXV0t — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 3, 2026

The Chargers' signing of veteran free agent tight end Tyler Conklin is now projected to count against the Chargers in the compensatory pick formula. The proprietary formula that determines how compensatory picks are awarded uses a formula to weigh the net loss of qualifying compensatory free agents (CFAs).

In order for free agents to be qualifying CFAs, three points are factored into their value. The average per year of the free agent's contract, their playing time by snap count and any postseason awards or honors such as making the All-Pro team.

The compensatory picks have not been awarded yet and there is still a chance the Chargers see the formula swing their way. The inclusion of Conklin on the list of CFA's projected to factor into the formula does not bode well for their chances.

It may have only been a sixth-round pick, but the Chargers, with only five picks in the 2026 draft would have been thrilled to get the extra selection. With only five picks in the draft and a deep list of internal free agents, Joe Hortiz and the front office will have to be dialed in on the draft and maximize those selections with so few darts to throw at the board.

The Chargers will likely entertain opportunities to trade down in this draft but with a class weak at the top, it remains to be seen what kind of value any movement may bring, especially in the first round.

