Chargers Face Critical Decisions as Key Free Agents Rumored to See Massive Paydays

The Los Angeles Chargers have enormous decisions to make this offseason regarding several of their internal free agents. The Chargers have plenty of cap space but they can ill afford to spend irresponsibly given the state of the roster and the number of holes they have to fill.

The entirety of the NFL world is currently in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL scouting combine. The comingling that occurs at the combine provides a wealth of inside information from coaches, front office staff, agents, insiders and journalists all sharing stories and perspectives from every corner of the NFL.

The combine serves as the unofficial start of the tampering period where teams are technically not allowed to discuss pending free agents for several more weeks. However, in the midst of all the personnel, information is passed along and interest from teams around the NFL as well as potential contract values are discussed.

Player agents will have a very good understanding of the value of any of their pending free agent clients will have on the open market. The exchange of information at the combine often leaks out to some degree.

There have been plenty of rumors and discussions surrounding the Chargers. The hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator has been a hot topic but so has their marquee pending free agents Zion Johnson and Odafe Oweh.

Several insiders and journalists, including Chargers beat writer from the Athletic, Daniel Popper, are under the belief that both Johnson and Oweh's markets will be substantially more than most experts initially predicted.

Zion Johnson rumored to be offered North of $20 million average per year on new contract

The Chargers selected Zion Johnson out of Boston College with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Johnson was a phenomenal prospect heading into the NFL but positional value for guards always gives experts pause over taking guards in the first round.

Johnson has played solid football but had several rough moments alongside several awesome blocks. His inconsistency led to this situation. The Chargers did not extend Johnson after understandably declining his fifth-year option, and he put together a very well-rounded 2025 despite the line around him collapsing or being shuttled to injured reserve.

Johnson played out 2025 on the final year of his rookie contract and will be potentially hitting the open market as a 26-year-old former first-round interior offensive lineman who is ascending. In a world where guards, who are widely considered league average starters are getting contracts over $19 million apy, it makes sense that a younger more accomplished guard will be offered more.

If Johnson gets offers above $20 million in annual average, it will be hard for the Chargers to match that. Starting center and Mekhi Becton, a likely cut candidate, the Chargers are faced with the grim reality of replacing three out of five starting offensive linemen this offseason through a combination of free agency and the draft. Given the results from the 2025 offensive line, perhaps a rebuild is not the worst idea moving forward.

Odafe Oweh is the top edge rusher on the market

The Ravens sent Odafe Oweh to the Chargers in a mid-season trade for a fifth-round selection and veteran safety Alohi Gilman. The trade worked out for both sides but Oweh was having a very rough year in Baltimore before the trade. Oweh hit Los Angeles like a man on a mission and tied almost his entire 2024 production numbers in Los Angeles alone. He capped off 2025 with a three-sack performance in the playoffs against the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots.

His finish to 2025 paired with him being only 27 years old, his value on the open market will potentially skyrocket. His only challenger to the top of the market is Jaelen Phillips from the Philadelphia Eagles but his injury history may prevent him from besting Oweh.

If Oweh's contract offers reach $25 million, the Chargers will be in a tough position. On one hand, they found the value and deployed Oweh in a way for him to be successful. On the other hand, Oweh was the third edge rusher between Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. The question has to be considered, is Oweh worth that type of contract or could the Chargers find a replacement elsewhere on the market or in this deep class of edge rushers in the draft.

Summary

The Chargers do not have unlimited cap space. If Zion Johnson and Odafe Oweh both receive contract offers significantly higher than most experts projected, it will be understandable for Los Angeles to pivot elsewhere. The upcoming draft is loaded with edge rushers of all shapes, sizes and styles. There are also a good amount of guards and centers available as well.

Mike McDaniel had an offensive line that was in rough shape and got the most out of them in Miami. The Chargers have to put together an offensive line to protect Justin Herbert in 2026 and beyond, but it may take some creativity and young players to make that a reality.