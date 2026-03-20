Chargers End First-Round Streak in Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers once again hold the No. 22 overall pick in this year's draft. Last year, they selected Omarion Hampton in the same spot, as the Chargers added a dynamic threat to their backfield. Fast forward one year later, they're still looking for more offensive playmakers to help Justin Herbert and new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

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With their last six first round picks, the Chargers have went the offensive route. Here's a look at who they selected:

2025: Omarion Hampton

2024: Joe Alt

2023: Quentin Johnston

2022: Zion Johnson

2021: Rashawn Slater

2020: Justin Herbert

The last time they selected a defensive player in the first round was Jerry Tillery in 2019, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers, in Mel Kiper's new mock draft, decided to turn back the clock and select another defensive lineman, just as they did with Tillery seven years ago.

While the Chargers need some new weapons, adding a premier piece along the interior defensive line wouldn't be so bad for new coordinator Chris O'Leary.

Chargers add star Clemson DT Peter Woods in new mock draft

Peter Woods | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kiper had the Chargers select Peter Woods at No. 22 overall in his latest mock.

"After the Chargers attacked their interior offensive line problem before free agency even opened, they can turn their attention to the defensive line and a high-upside player such as Woods in the first round," Kiper wrote. "Some teams will be worried about his lack of production last season (two sacks), but his potential is robust as an NFL 3-technique. He could add some punch to the Chargers' defensive front as a penetrating interior havoc-wreaker."

The Chargers handed Teair Tart a three-year extension in January, then agreed to bring in veteran Dalvin Tomlinson once free agency began. Those are two prominent names to hold down the fort along the defensive line. Woods would be learning from a solid group of run stuffers, who also have some pass-rush ability.

Woods had 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks for the Tigers last season. He had 8.5 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks the year prior. He'd have the opportunity to contribute right away, as the Chargers could deploy him on stunts to get to the quarterback more often.

This is an underrated scenario that hasn't been talked about.