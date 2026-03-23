Chargers, Joey Bosa Reunion in NFL Free Agency Might Just Make Sense

The Los Angeles Chargers have some minor concerns at all three levels of their defensive depth chart at this stage of NFL free agency.

Most pressing, though, is the need to find better rotational edge rushers to work with Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack. They lost Odafe Oweh to the open market and Bud Dupree is unlikely to be back.

Now for the kicker: Joey Bosa is still out there.

Bosa, as expected, has had a pretty quiet market. The thought of a reunion between Bosa and the Chargers is pretty odd, but one has to wonder if it’s worth thinking about as the cost continues to get cheaper by the week.

Chargers could reunite with Joey Bosa in NFL free agency

Joey Bosa | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bosa was inconsistent with the Buffalo Bills last season, his first away from the Chargers.

But if the Chargers were to give him a call, it wouldn’t be for full-time, every-down help. That job now belongs to others.

The Chargers need a finisher, which is sort of what Bosa is these days.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen is one who still likes what he sees:

“Bosa has played in at least 14 games over the past two seasons after injuries limited him to a total of 13 games from 2022 to 2023. Averaging 36.3 snaps per game for the Bills, he had 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 42 pressures. Bosa should be viewed as a situational rusher who can still win with speed-to-power. His effort level also leads to production late in the play.”

The Chargers cut Bosa an offseason ago while shedding cap. No word on how the relationship is between player and team, all things considered.

But if Mike Williams can come back, and if Keenan Allen can come back and help like he did last year, there’s little reason to think Bosa couldn’t come back, too.

Granted, Bosa might wait a long time. The draft is coming up and is littered with talented edge rushers. He might be more of a summertime signing once he gets a look at the landscape of the NFL.

But some familiarity for Bosa and the Chargers is a nice little bonus if and when the time comes. As a third or fourth rotational presence in specific spots, the Chargers could do much worse (and have in the past).

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