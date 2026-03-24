Chargers Should Keep Close Tabs on Pro Bowl NFL Cut Candidate

The Los Angeles Chargers have compiled a solid group of skill players on offense. While they're still missing that 'alpha' receiver, the trio of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and tight end Oronde Gadsden II make up a nice starting point of weapons for Justin Herbert.

Not to mention, the backfield has been completely revamped compared to the start of last offseason. The Chargers added Omarion Hampton at No.22 overall in last year's draft, then discovered a hidden gem in Kimani Vidal when his opportunities came about.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

They added Keaton Mitchell this offseason, a true speedster that is a dual threat out of the backfield. The trio of Hampton, Vidal and Mitchell seem to be enough for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to work with. Could there be another name added to the list?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of the most obvious NFL cut candidates in the league right now. If Kamara is let go, could the Chargers be of interest? It's a fascinating thought.

Chargers should monitor Alvin Kamara situation if cut by Saints

Alvin Kamara | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The five-time Pro Bowler is certainly on the decline, coming off his worst statistical season in 2025 with just 471 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Kamara is one of the best dual-threat backs in the league when healthy and could help a team such as the Chargers.

Kamara's name has buzzed in the past as a possible trade candidate, but it's unlikely teams cough up much for his contract and knowing that he's likely on his way out the door.

With the Saints adding Travis Etienne Jr on a four-year deal, Kamara could be seen as expendable.

If let go, it would create a crowded room, but the Chargers should still consider a Kamara signing. In 2024, he put up 950 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, while adding another 543 yards and two scores through the air. Interestingly enough, Kamara's never had a 1,000-yard rushing season. However, he's still established himself as a premier playmaker.

Adding Kamara to a backfield with Hampton and company could be lethal for opposing defenses.