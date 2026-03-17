Should Chargers Be Concerned About Latest Free-Agent Addition?

The Los Angeles Chargers sort of snuck a quiet free-agent signing under the proverbial radar during the first week of NFL free agency.

There, the Chargers grabbed up running back Keaton Mitchell, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens.

Granted, Mitchell isn’t a household name. But his fit within something like a Mike McDaniel offense is something that, on paper, seems really good. That’s especially true when Justin Herbert is the one quarterbacking it.

It’s worth wondering, then, why the Ravens weren’t interested in bringing him back for Lamar Jackson…right?

Chargers’ free-agent signing of Keaton Mitchell questioned

Keaton Mitchell | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Mitchell, just 24 years old, averages better than six yards per carry on his career and has skills for the passing game, too.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic recently raised this question around the whole thing:

“I do wonder, however, why the Ravens would choose not to tender Mitchell, a talented, young, cheap running back. They could have brought him back at $3.52 million on the right-of-first-refusal tender. Mitchell, with three accrued seasons, was a restricted free agent. Instead, the Ravens opted not to tender him ahead of the new league year, and he became a free agent. Mitchell suffered a serious knee injury in Week 15 of his rookie season in 2023 that kept him out until Week 10 of the following season.”

Maybe it really is just an injury history thing. Splash in some “devalued position in the modern NFL” stuff for good measure, too.

But the Chargers didn’t exactly take a big monetary gamble on the two-year, $9.25 million contract. He’s not a major part of the plans, either, considering former first-rounder Omarion Hampton is on the roster and Kimani Vidal proved himself as a reliable lead back in spurts last season.

Funnily enough, unlike some of the Chargers’ more timid signings this offseason, Mitchell is all about upside. He’s a little chess piece for McDaniel to move around that could pay off in a big way.

If it doesn't work out, the Chargers aren't going to be set back much, if at all. They might even add another back or two in the draft and undrafted free agency right after it.

McDaniel gets what he wants, though, which has been one of the bigger lessons of free agency so far. That includes Mitchell, even if another would-be AFC contender was fine letting him walk.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter