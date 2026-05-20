Chargers Once Again Linked To Tyreek Hill Signing, Mike McDaniel Reunion Makes Sense

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to kickstart their offense after a disappointing 2025 output. In two playoff games under Jim Harbaugh, the Bolts have scored just one touchdown. Simply put, whatever they were doing before wasn't good enough.

That led to the firing of former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who instilled a run-heavy approach with the Chargers that didn't exactly work. Earlier this offseason, the Chargers landed Mike McDaniel to replace Roman. McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins' former head coach, is tabbed as an offensive guru. He knows how to put players in the right places to succeed.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

McDaniel worked with plenty of talent during his time in Miami, along with his stint at the San Francisco 49ers as their offensive coordinator. Coming to LA, he'll be handed a receiver group of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, along with rookie Brenen Thompson. The Chargers made a huge addition to the tight end room last week in David Njoku, but the receiving room still feels incomplete.

There's an obvious free agent with ties to McDaniel that could come in and help, that being Tyreek Hill. Hill's still recovering from a brutal knee injury suffered last season, but would be an electric addition to the Chargers' offense. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes Joe Hortiz should give Hill a call before training camp.

Chargers tabbed as underrated landing spot for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Dolphins released Hill in February, in addition to a slew of roster and coaching changes. Imagine Justin Herbert targeting Hill every week? SoFi Stadium would explode with the potential of that duo.

"Signing with Los Angeles also means Hill would get an opportunity to reunite with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach who clearly knows how to get the most from the dynamic playmaker," Kay wrote.

"If they land the legendary wideout, the Bolts will be getting a game-changer who earned Pro Bowl nods and helped his teams reach the playoffs in each of his first eight NFL seasons."

Hill is still just a few years removed from his 1,799 yard season in 2023, where he led the league in receiving yards, touchdowns (13) and yards per game (112.4). While he may not be the uber-explosive weapon he was with the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, Hill would undoubtedly raise the floor of this offense's potential.

It seems like a deal worth making for the Chargers.