Tyreek Hill Posted a Very Pointed Message After Dolphins Benched Tua Tagovailoa
Tyreek Hill hasn’t played since Sept. 29 after he tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, and underwent surgery. That hasn’t stopped the Dolphins receiver from being active on social media, though, as he continuously shares his thoughts on things going on with his team and the NFL.
Wednesday was no different. Miami announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be benched for the remainder of the season and give rookie Quinn Ewers the starting role to finish out the final three games. The Dolphins have already been eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
Shortly after the news dropped, Hill posted a seemingly pointed message on X, formerly known as Twitter. He used the iconic meme of a guy peacing out and disappearing, then just used a peace sign emoji as his caption.
Without reading too between the lines, it sounds like Hill is ready to move out of Miami. But, that might not be what the receiver means in the end.
Hill previously said how he’s planning to discuss a potential retirement with his family this offseason, so maybe the Dolphins’ quarterback decision is helping him make up his mind.
But, if Hill decides to remain in the NFL next season, he’ll have to figure out where he wants to play. He’s currently contracted through the 2026 season with the Dolphins, but maybe he’ll seek a trade this offseason. That may be difficult, though, as Hill will likely be recovering from his knee injury up until the start of next season.
Keep an eye out for Hill news this offseason—it sounds like something is bound to happen.