Chargers Lose Free Agent to Dolphins and What it Means for Offseason Outlook

The Miami Dolphins finally got one back from the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL free agency before the weekend.

Those Chargers had already signed former Dolphins players like Alec Ingold and Cole Strange, two players who can help ease the transition to a new offense under coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins finally got one going the other direction by signing former Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

While it’s not a huge monetary deal, Salyer has quietly been one of those little fan favorites Chargers faithful wanted to see more of over the years.

Chargers lose Jamaree Salyer to Dolphins in free agency

Jamaree Salyer | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Salyer was a good example of a quality sixth-round pick by the Chargers. He moonlighted as an offensive tackle early in his career, then carved out a niche for himself as a backup guard.

This past season, with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt down, Salyer finally got thrown out there and looked solid enough. Maybe too solid, considering the Chargers lost him to another team.

Then again, there’s that McDaniel factor to consider. He’s been open about moving the Chargers to a different blocking scheme up front.

That's already starting to make itself known with the signing of Strange and new center Tyler Biadasz. The Chargers even let former first-round pick Zion Johnson get away in free agency, which was probably a combination of money and the new scheme.

In fact, the loss of Salyer might not be nearly as bad as it seems given the scheme overhaul. Slater, Alt and Biadasz are installed as starters. Backup swing tackle Trey Pipkins has already been re-signed.

It’s no secret the Chargers need to find potentially two starting guards still. Salyer wasn’t really in the discussion as a starter.

Still, the depth conversation, at least, gets slightly more complicated. Versatile depth isn’t easy to find around the NFL right now and the Chargers might need to dedicate more draft picks to it than they might prefer.

Then again, we're talking about Salyer, a pretty good late-round pick. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has done a really good job of getting value in the mid to late-rounds since his arrival.

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