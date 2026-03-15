Chargers Lost Free Agent Despite Affordable Contract With Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers unfortunately lost their big free agent in Odafe Oweh. Oweh, who was acquired in October from the Baltimore Ravens, departed for the Washington Commanders on a four-year, $100 million deal. The trend with this Chargers regime is to spend very little, so it's not surprising that they didn't go that high for Oweh.

It just so happens that they lost another free agent on defense, this time being defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand. The veteran run stuffer joined the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $3 million deal.

The #Falcons have agreed to terms with DL Da’Shawn Hand on a one-year, $3 million deal, per The Insiders.



The eight-year veteran heads to Atlanta on a deal negotiated by his agent Sean Kiernan of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/hfujSBmJAb — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2026

Seeing as how the Chargers aren't close to being thin when it comes to cap space, it's a little surprising that they weren't able to retain a productive veteran at such a small number. Hand was impactful during his only season with the Bolts in 2025.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

Let's take a look at the interior defensive line with Hand's departure.

Chargers still fine despite Da'Shawn Hand joining Falcons

While Hand leaving was disappointing, it certainly won't handicap the Chargers' defensive line. Especially after they signed veteran Dalvin Tomlinson to a 1 year, $7.5 million deal. Here's how the Chargers' nose tackle room sits as of now:

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

For new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, adding Tomlinson will certainly ease the pain of losing Hand. Tomlinson is the better player, given that he can rush the passer more often as well. In 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, he had 26 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 1 sack. From 2019-2024, Tomlinson recorded at least 2.5 sacks in each season. He's also remained relatively healthy, with 13 games being the least amount he's played in a single season.

The Chargers defense should pick up where they left off, despite the loss of Jesse Minter calling the shots. O'Leary, who was the Chargers' safeties coach in 2024, learned under Minter and is familiar with the star talent on this defense.

The Bolts will be just fine going forward.