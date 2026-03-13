Chargers, Mike McDaniel Could Try Again With Free Agent Starting Guard

The Los Angeles Chargers will try to pinpoint specific players for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme. They made quick work when Alec Ingold was let go by the Miami Dolphins, signing him to a two-year, $7.5 million deal.

Bringing over players with familiarity to a certain system is common, especially with new hires. McDaniel will continue to advocate for players he deems fit for his new role in Los Angeles. As it stands now, the Chargers still have some major holes to fill along the roster. Yes, there's still six months until Week 1. However, they need to get moving if they want to get past the Wild Card round this season.

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One of those holes are at guard, where the Chargers desperately need an upgrade. They already locked down the center position, adding Tyler Biadasz on a three-year, $30 million deal. The Chargers also signed Cole Strange to a one-year deal, presumably to compete for one of the guard spots.

One name that could be of interest is James Daniels, who was with McDaniel in Miami last season. Unfortunately, a torn pec in Week 1 ended Daniels' season very prematurely. The last two seasons for Daniels have been injury-riddled. That should knock his price down and the Chargers should kick the tires on a signing.

Chargers should check out James Daniels due to Mike McDaniel connection

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daniels is a former 2018 2nd round pick of the Chicago Bears, where he spent four seasons before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Daniels' first two seasons in Pittsburgh were solid, as he didn't miss a single game. Then the injuries began, as a torn Achilles in 2024 limited him to just four games.

The Dolphins took a chance on him last offseason, signing Daniels to a three year, $24 million deal. After the injury and a completely new regime taking over in Miami this offseason, Daniels was one of the many roster cuts.

When discussing potential guard options for the Chargers, Daniel Popper of the Athletic didn't sound very moved when mentioning Daniels' name in the mix.

"You can throw James Daniels into that group if you want to, but he has played in five games in the last two seasons because of injuries," Popper wrote. "McDaniel signed Daniels last offseason in Miami. Daniels suffered a torn pectoral in Week 1."

Spotrac has Daniels' value set at $6.8M, projecting a one year deal. That may be too rich considering he's played just five games in two years. Still, the Chargers should check in on Daniels.