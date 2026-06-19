Chargers Minicamp Features Justin Herbert Silencing Critics in Mike McDaniel’s Attack

It’s only June, but the Los Angeles Chargers offense is starting to put up some fireworks.

Good thing, too. Before the Chargers hit summer vacations and then return for training camp, Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert was under some fire nationally for his last stretch of practices.

There were sessions over a matter of weeks in which Herbert didn’t throw a football at all, instead doing some pointed drills that helped him focus on new footwork, especially from the shotgun formation. Tack on his overseas vacation during voluntary work and the pressure was mounting.

That is, until Herbert popped off near the end of the week, really showing what offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense can do.

Justin Herbert erupts in Mike McDaniel’s offense

Justin Herbert | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The scene? Day 3 of Chargers minicamp.

The subject? Herbert silencing critics.

Herbert’s first throw of the day found Tre Harris over the middle for more than 15 yards, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.

Later, Herbert hit Quentin Johnston over the middle in traffic during team drills on a throw that, per Navarro, he “laid it perfectly out in front of him to hit him in stride.”

Talk about a good example of the new footwork, which McDaniel hit on recently.

“There’s going to be a lot of positive consequences,” McDaniel said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “How he throws, how we get it to our eligibles and all the talented players that we have on this team. Their ability to do stuff with the football in their hands with the maximum amount of space will benefit us all greatly.”

It’s not just the No. 1 quarterback and the host of possible No. 1 wideouts, either. Trey Lance got in on the action with a 50-yard bomb to Dalevon Campbell, who would like to show McDaniel that he deserves to stick around in the new system, too.

All that, by the way, on a day that rookie wideout Brenen Thompson signed his contract, wrapping up the entire draft class for the Chargers before training camp even starts.

As a whole, the day was a good example of where things are going for the Chargers under McDaniel. He’s got the offense featuring more deception as Herbert gets the ball out faster, and there are two or three guys he can hit at wideout who could have massive seasons.

Not a bad deal right now, considering this isn’t even training camp.

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