Chargers Might Wait for Big-Name Mike McDaniel Connection in NFL Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers have been oddly quiet at the wide receiver position in NFL free agency and ahead of the NFL draft.

Those Chargers added new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has had a key influence on free-agent signings on the offensive line and with the signing of a certain explosive running back.

So why not wide receiver?

Keenan Allen is a free agent and the Chargers have Ladd McConkey installed as the No. 1. Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston’s future with the team, at least to outsiders, feels very much up in the air.

The Chargers did use two draft picks on wideouts one year ago, including second-rounder Tre Harris, so perhaps that plays a role here.

But something else to consider?

The Chargers have eyes on other free agents who might be around after the draft and into the summer.

Chargers could target free agent with Mike McDaniel connections

Deebo Samuel | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Besides Allen, there are a few other remaining NFL free agents who might interest the Chargers at wideout.

One of those is Deebo Samuel, formerly of the Washington Commanders.

While outlining the best free agents left and their top landing spots, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus brought up the connection between Samuel and McDaniel:

“New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is well acquainted with Samuel from their time together in San Francisco, where McDaniel helped orchestrate Samuel’s 2021 All-Pro campaign in which he earned a career-best 90.2 PFF overall grade.”

Of course, 2021 was ages ago at this point. Samuel had 1,405 yards and six scores then. He hasn’t hit the 900-yard mark in a season since, but did score seven times over 15 games in 2023.

Now 30, Samuel might be a cheaper free agent the Chargers look at with upside at a later date. But again, it’s hard to get a read on what the Chargers actually want at the position with McDaniel in town.

All things feel like they’re on the table: That includes no moves at all, or even a wideout in the first round. That means Samuel, too, remains a name to watch for as long as he’s on the market.

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