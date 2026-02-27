Chargers Could Call Panthers About Trade If Trey Lance Leaves

Nowadays, the importance of a backup quarterback is more crucial than ever. The Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to keep Trey Lance as their backup for 2025, deciding to keep him over fellow veteran Taylor Heinicke. As Justin Herbert's backup, Lance appeared in four games with a start, throwing for 226 yards and 1 interception.

Nothing crazy, but not bad either. The Chargers just needed someone capable of running the offense smoothly in the case that Herbert needed to come out of the game. Heading into the offseason, Lance is a free agent but shouldn't command much on the open market. Spotrac has his value set at $1.4 million, which would barely make a dent in the Chargers' cap space.

Like with every free agent, the Chargers need a contingency plan in the event they lose Lance. Could their next backup be in the form of a trade? The Carolina Panthers have been receiving calls on veteran backup Andy Dalton and the Chargers may be a fit.

Chargers could call about Andy Dalton

While dealing for a backup quarterback isn't exactly common, the Chargers could make the call for Andy Dalton. It shouldn't take much to acquire his services, as Dalton's 38 years old. However, his presence in the quarterback room could be beneficial to Herbert as he learns a new offense.

Another available QB: Carolina has been getting calls about Andy Dalton for a potential trade, per sources. pic.twitter.com/pWJDY9Q3Mm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2026

"While the 38-year-old isn't the quarterback he once was, he has proven to be a strong veteran mentor to young signal-callers and a stabilizing presence in the locker room," wrote Doric Sam. "In the right situation, Dalton can make an impact for a team in 2026, so his availability on the trade market could shake things up in the quarterback carousel this offseason."

The quarterback market this offseason isn't exactly going to be attractive, so Dalton may get snatched up by another team with a better offer. Considering the Chargers have just 5 picks in April, it wouldn't make sense to surrender one for a backup quarterback.

It'd be best if the Chargers try to retain Lance instead.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter