A Chargers Trade Package for Eagles' A.J. Brown Could Include Quentin Johnston, More

The Los Angeles Chargers know they can't be conservative once again this offseason. The last two free agency periods with Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh at the helm have been solid, but they've refused to shell out ridiculous amounts of money to bring in new talent.

They actually started early this year, inking center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal on Friday morning ahead of the legal tampering period. That was one major hole that needed to be filled on offense, with a priority still being needed for the other two guard spots. As expected, the Chargers' offense will likely see some big changes this offseason.

Could their next big move be via trade? The Athletic's Dianna Russini mentioned that the Chargers have been "keeping tabs" on Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown. The starting price would be at least a first-round pick, according to Adam Schefter. With that being said, what would a trade package for Brown look like?

The Chargers should look to make this happen.

Potential Chargers trade package for A.J. Brown is large

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Here's the trade package we came up with:

Chargers receive: WR A.J. Brown

Eagles receive: 2026 1st (No.22 overall), WR Quentin Johnston

A trade for Brown could be complicated for the Eagles' side, as Spotrac pointed out that a move before June would lose them $20.1 million.

Cannot stress enough how financially complicated it would be for the #Eagles to trade WR A.J. Brown before June, adding a $20.1M cap loss to their books.



Their option bonus structuring pre-bakes in the salary conversion, giving them little to no flexibility this time of year.… pic.twitter.com/uz9gRm4p0H — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 5, 2026

Let's say this does happen: the Chargers are getting a bonafide top receiver to pair with Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden II. Brown's rattled off four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, while helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl in the process.

Mike McDaniel could certainly use Brown in a variety of ways. His presence alone would also open up opportunities for McConkey and others. Not to mention Omarion Hampton out of the backfield, who can be a receiving threat when need be.

The Chargers adding Brown would arguably be the biggest splash of the offseason for any team. It's all dependant on if the Eagles feel the return is worth it.