How Los Angeles Chargers Signing Cole Strange Impacts Their NFL Draft Plan

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a few moves since the opening of the legal negotiation window of free agency. The Chargers have signed former Washington Commander center Tyler Biadasz and have agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange.

This offseason marks Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz's third with the franchise. He has brought a measured and cautious approach to free agency, a philosophy he has clearly maintained since his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers have had glaring needs along the interior offensive line now for the second season in a row. The issue truly dates back to head coach Jim Harbaugh and Hortiz's arrival in Los Angeles in 2024. The 2024 season for the Chargers was understandably limited due to inherited cap constraints on the roster.

The Chargers front office clearly prioritized adding more weapons for Justin Herbert in the 2025 offseason after the Chargers tough loss to the Houston Texans in the wildcard round of the playoffs where rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey was the lone bright spot on the offense. The focus on adding weapons, left the team with a hole on the offensive line, specifically the depth. The Chargers added only Mekhi Becton via free agency and Branson Taylor via the draft in the sixth round.

Following a disastrous season of injuries and poor performance, the entire interior offensive line is being replaced this offseason. Two days into free agency negotiations, much to the ire of fans, the Chargers have not been tied to any of the top guards on the open market.

The Chargers did make their first move to address the interior of the offensive line. They agreed to terms with free agent guard Cole Strange on a two year $13 million deal with $9 million in guarantees.

What Cole Strange's addition means for the Chargers offensive line

Cole Strange | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The initial reaction to the news of Cole Strange being added to the roster appears to be more a matter of frustration with the lack of overall moves from the Chargers' front office. The contract agreed to for Strange is an indication of the Chargers' overall plans.

Strange has long been associated with his first-round pedigree after shockingly being drafted by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. His career and skillset never fully developed with the Patriots, which led to his eventual release at the end of the pre-season in 2025.

Strange eventually made his way to Miami with then head coach Mike McDaniel and became the Dolphins' second graded run blocker behind center Aaron Brewer. Strange played exclusively right guard in Miami, a position which he had never played before in his career in the NFL or college.

It is unclear what position Strange will play for the Chargers, but he has been a left guard the majority of his career with limited experience at center and last season at right guard. His contract and guarantees indicate the Chargers see him as a potential starter with a floor as a high-level backup who will have to fight for a starting role in training camp.

Cole Strange and draft strategy

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The addition of Cole Strange to the Chargers offensive line room informs us about what the Chargers and Mike McDaniel are looking for in their offensive lineman.

Strange spoke with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald as the 2025 season neared an end. "The system here is way different. It’s a system that naturally suits my capabilities, my overall athleticism. Guys who are fast, guys who are quick," Strange says are best suited for McDaniel's offense. "I’m more athletic and fast than I am big and strong."

Strange's description of linemen who are suited for the system helps narrow down prospects. The Chargers will undoubtedly add at least one more experienced interior offensive lineman to compete for a starting guard spot. As the front office did last year, where weapons were identified as a need, draft capital should be expected to be prioritized to the interior offensive line in the upcoming draft.

Given the light contract agreed upon with Strange, and the lack of top-tier guards left on the free agent market, unless a clear cut starter is brought into the fold, it would be fair to assume the Chargers will use premium draft capital on the guard position, possibly even to compete with Strange for a starting role.

The 2026 draft has a solid handful of prospects that will be available in the second and third rounds that can challenge for a starting role right away. The Chargers front office simply can not fail to address the guard positions again after the damage that quarterback Justin Herbert took in 2025.