What Chargers signing Tyler Biadasz means for Tyler Linderbaum, Zion Johnson, draft

The NFL is days away from the legal negotiating window to open for free agency. The Los Angeles Chargers are early to the party and already have their replacement for retired center Bradley Bozeman.

The Chargers signed veteran center Tyler Biadasz to a three year $30 million contract today. Biadasz was released by the Washington Commanders and was eligible to sign with any team before free agency began.

The offseason has been a whirlwind for the Chargers offense. Los Angeles fired Greg Roman as offensive coordinator following a second consecutive awful showing by the offense in the wild card rounds of the playoffs. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is the new offensive coordinator and is tasked with revamping the Chargers offense and rebuilding the offensive line.

Following Bradley Bozeman's retirement and the release of guard Mekhi Becton, the Chargers are only carrying two offensive linemen into 2026 from the 2025 53-man roster. Left guard Zion Johnson and every reserve offensive lineman from 2025 are all free agents.

The Chargers will also be transitioning to a Shanahan-inspired wide zone scheme under Mike McDaniel. Bringing in linemen who are athletic and movement efficient is key for the new scheme, and McDaniel has nearly a blank slate to work with.

The first move of the rebuild was to sign Tyler Biadasz. The move came quickly. The Chargers were reported to be hosting Biadasz late Thursday and by Friday morning the deal was done. There are many implications tied to how the Chargers handled this move.

What about Tyler Linderbaum?

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Chargers were rumored to be one of the front-runners to land the biggest free-agent center on the market, Tyler Linderbaum, from the Baltimore Ravens. What changed?

As the offseason has progressed, so has Tyler Linderbaum's projected contract values. The NFL scouting combine was last week and the event generally serves as the biggest exchange of information across the league where markets are clarified and established. The rumor out of the combine was that Linderbaum's market would go well north of $20 million in average annual value.

The Ravens have already offered Linderbaum a market-setting contract, according to general manager Eric DeCosta. They are intent on keeping him with new head coach Jesse Minter on board.

The Chargers jumping on Biadasz was likely not an uninformed decision. Either Linderbaum will be back with the Ravens or the market would go beyond their comfort level and they pivoted to Biadasz. There is also a real chance that both Linderbaum and Bills center Connor McGovern both do not fit free agency and the Chargers swooped in and signed Biadasz before that happens.

Implications for Zion Johnson

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zion Johnson has been an absolute warrior for the Chargers. He has been an ironman fighting through bumps and bruises as well as reported injuries to be on the field for every snap. His career has not reached the expectations and consistency tied to his first round selection but he has been a good run blocker with inconsistent moment as a pass blocker.

Following the combine, the rumors were hard to parse through to really understand what his market will be and if he will be priced out of the Chargers plans. Aaron Banks' deal with the Green Bay Packers is the common contract that is pointed to when discussing Johnson's projected contract.

Banks' deal is for a $19.25 million average annual value over four years. However, the deal has largely been panned as an overpay and a failure thus far. If the rumored market for Zion Johnson goes over Bank's contract, the Chargers may also pivot.

The Chargers signing of Biadasz may be an implication of how the Chargers will operate rebuilding their line. They have signaled that they want Zion back, but at a reasonable contract. Replacing two starters is easier than three.

Had the Chargers pursued Linderbaum, there likely would have been no room for Johnson in the contract plans. With Biadasz now signed, the Chargers may have a bit more flexibility but will be responsible with their former first round pick's contract.

Implications for the draft

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was no way the Chargers could enter the draft still needing their Week 1 starter for 2026. Signing Biadasz takes a huge weight off the chest of their draft plans. The Chargers only have five picks and being forced to their starting center early would have put their draft strategy in a vice.

The Chargers do not have a backup center. Signing Biadasz solves their need for a starter but the Chargers have not had a center of the future in recent memory.

The center class in this draft is very good and deep. They should have an option for depth on day three. There are plenty of versatile linemen in the class as well, and taking one with center abilities to backup multiple spots would make sense for team building.