Chargers Could Still Solve Mistake With Saints' Star Free Agent

It’s easy to overlook the problem at edge rusher for the Los Angeles Chargers as NFL free agency winds down and the draft inches closer.

After all, it’s all eyes on the fact the Chargers needed to upgrade all three spots on the interior offensive line in front of Justin Herbert and new coordinator Mike McDaniel. One could argue, though, that the Chargers really only upgraded one of the three spots, via signing center Tyler Biadasz.

But that edge-rusher problem is still, well, a problem.

Maybe the Chargers don’t address the edge in the first round of the upcoming draft. But luckily for them, there are some rather major names still available on the open market who might just be interested in coming aboard.

Chargers, Saints star Cam Jordan linked in NFL free agency

Cameron Jordan | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan is one of the biggest names left and his return to the team he’s spent every year with since 2011 isn't a sure thing.

Onlookers have started to draw the lines from Jordan to the Chargers now, too.

Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns of CBS Sports recently tabbed the Chargers as one of Jordan’s best landing spots:

“Jordan may not be a long-term solution, but he would be a stopgap option at least who would help the Chargers maintain some of the best financial flexibility in the league. His modest price would also allow this team to spend more heavily on its greatest need: offensive line.”

Jordan is 36 years old, so he’s probably not going to want to just go to a rebuilding team. The Chargers are a win-now contender.

And those Chargers admitted the massive problem on the edge last year when they traded for Odafe Oweh. He promptly broke out in the system, then they lost him in free agency.

Jordan would be one heck of a stopgap solution.

Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack are still the heavy hitters for the Chargers in this area. But Bud Dupree would get bumped for Jordan and they have yet to get the hoped-for jump from Kyle Kennard.

Knowing the conservative Chargers, this one would come down to cost, still. If Jordan wants a big lump sum, maybe best to forget the idea. But adding a veteran, versatile leader who can ease the transition of a coordinator change and mentor young guys sure feels worth paying up for either now, or even after the draft.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter