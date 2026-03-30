The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of playmakers, not getting rid of them. After a lackluster 2025 season where they failed to have a 1,000-yard receiver and rusher, the Chargers went into this offseason looking for more firepower. 3 weeks since the start of free agency and no major weapon has been added to an offense with a new coordinator in Mike McDaniel.

Of course, the draft is still an opportunity to add a premier playmaker. Sitting at No.22 overall, the Chargers could opt to select another offensive player for the seventh consecutive season, maybe someone such as Texas A&M's KC Concepcion. They also have two young receivers waiting in the wings in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, both drafted last year.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

Getting back to the original point, why would the Chargers part ways with one of their top receivers? Quentin Johnston, the former 2023 first-round pick who hasn't quite lived up to his draft pedigree just yet, has steadily improved over 3 seasons. Still, Kris Rhim of ESPN laid out the possibility of the Chargers trading Johnston this offseason.

Chargers could trade Quentin Johnston for 'right offer'

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Just to be clear, there's no indication that the Chargers will trade Johnston, as this is pure speculation. However, with his $18 million fifth-year option decision coming up, the Chargers need to make a decision on whether Johnston is in their long-term plans or not.

"Instead of ditching Johnston or limiting his role, the Chargers did the opposite," Rhim wrote. "They traded wide receiver Keenan Allen in March 2024, coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and gave Johnston more opportunity in Year 2. That faith has paid off; Johnston has led the Chargers in touchdowns each of the past two seasons and had a career high of 735 receiving yards in 2025."

Still, Rhim points out the Chargers' overflow of receivers and lack of draft picks in 2026 that could entice them to move off of Johnston.

"Still, the Chargers have somewhat of a logjam at receiver. They drafted two rookies last season,Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Johnston's fifth-year option is due May 1, which is projected to be $18 million. The Chargers have only five draft picks in 2026, and Johnston could fetch draft capital for them or a player at a position of greater need than receiver."

Seeing as how this regime is with spending money, it's worth to wonder if they'd be willing to hand Johnston $18 million guaranteed for just 1 season. Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh aren't tied to Johnston. To put this into perspective, they handed Khalil Mack $18 million deals to Khalil Mack in each of the last 2 offseasons. Do they view Johnston in that same light? Probably not.

While nothing is imminent in regards of a trade, the idea of moving Johnston may not be so crazy.