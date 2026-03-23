Do Chargers Fit What Tyreek Hill Wants In A Contender?

The offseason is a time when fans and media alike can speculate about where certain players can end up. After all, that's what makes free agency fun, isn't it? The Los Angeles Chargers are in a position to add some new playmakers, after their group in 2025 was disappointing to say the least.

This doesn't mean they were bad, but the Chargers desperately need a viable receiving threat that opposing defensive coordinators have to zero-in on. With Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston slotted in as their main two targets and Keenan Allen still a free agent, the Bolts may need a new veteran in the room.

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With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in the fold, his biggest playmaker from Miami could follow him to LA. Tyreek Hill, who's coming off of a gruesome knee injury, is aiming for a return by the regular season, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

"It was a multiple ligament injury, and he absolutely is on track for the start of the regular season. In talking to Tyreek, our focus is on him getting back to 100%. I spoke to his doctors recently. He's on point to be ready for the season."

Hill wants to play for a contender once his medicals check out. The Chargers could definitely be of interest. They should be all-in on this move, considering the price won't be as high as one would think.

Chargers should kick tires on Tyreek Hill signing

Tyreek Hill | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports named the Chargers among 'contenders' that could entice Hill. They were listed along with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots.

The 32-year-old had just 265 yards and a touchdown in four games before going down with an injury last season. 2024 saw his lowest receiving totals since 2019, as he had 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. Hill's first two seasons under McDaniel were electric, as he ripped off consecutive 1,700+ receiving yard seasons, establishing himself as one of the league's most dynamic playmakers.

Now coming off of a major injury, coupled with his age, Hill will likely have to settle for a 'smaller' deal compared to the $90 million extension he signed just last year. Do the Chargers fit what he could be looking for in a contender?

They have the quarterback in Herbert who, despite his lack of postseason success, is still among the best in the league. The Chargers' defense has plenty of veteran playmakers for new coordinator Chris O'Leary to work with. McConkey, Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton round out their main skill position players on offense, so Hill would be joining a solid group.

Of course, McDaniel being there is huge. He'll know exactly how to employ Hill and turn the Chargers' offense into a high-powered machine.

The Chargers should certainly look to make a Hill signing reality once he's fully healthy.