Chargers Could Be Watching Odell Beckham's NFL Comeback Closely
In this story:
This past weekend, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic took place between NFL stars and other athletes. There was one clear player who stood out the most: Odell Beckham Jr. Now, obviously, a flag football event isn't the same as an NFL game, but Beckham hoped his appearance could spark interest around the league.
The former No.12 overall pick from 2014 was a star with the New York Giants for 5 seasons, before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After 3 uneventful seasons with the Browns, Beckham was let go in the middle of the 2021 season, where he latched on with the Los Angeles Rams and helped them to a Super Bowl victory that season.
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Beckham, however, despite capturing a ring. He actually tore his ACL in the Super Bowl that year, causing him to miss all of 2022. Beckham then spent a year each in Baltimore and Miami, not playing in 2025 to get fully healthy.
Now 33 years old, Beckham obviously isn't the same player he was with the Giants. Still, he'd be a solid option for contenders looking to add a third receiver. That's where the Los Angeles Chargers come in, as they could use Beckham's help this coming season.
Chargers should kick tires on Odell Beckham Jr signing
According to Jordan Schultz, Beckham has received 'renewed interest' following his performance at the Fanatics event.
As is common with him, Beckham went viral for a one-handed grab in the back of the endzone on a pass from Jayden Daniels.
Adding Beckham to a Chargers roster that includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton could be electric. He won't be asked to be the top receiver, but would immediately be the Chargers' best route runner and could be extremely useful in redzone situations.
Beckham also played under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in 2024, so he's already familiar with the system. When it comes to price, he won't be expensive. His last deal was worth $3 million with the Dolphins, so one has to think it would be around the same now.
The Chargers should certainly take a look at Beckham, especially considering he won't break the bank.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.Follow gmengalaxy