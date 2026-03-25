Chargers Could Be Watching Odell Beckham's NFL Comeback Closely

This past weekend, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic took place between NFL stars and other athletes. There was one clear player who stood out the most: Odell Beckham Jr. Now, obviously, a flag football event isn't the same as an NFL game, but Beckham hoped his appearance could spark interest around the league.

The former No.12 overall pick from 2014 was a star with the New York Giants for 5 seasons, before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After 3 uneventful seasons with the Browns, Beckham was let go in the middle of the 2021 season, where he latched on with the Los Angeles Rams and helped them to a Super Bowl victory that season.

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It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Beckham, however, despite capturing a ring. He actually tore his ACL in the Super Bowl that year, causing him to miss all of 2022. Beckham then spent a year each in Baltimore and Miami, not playing in 2025 to get fully healthy.

Now 33 years old, Beckham obviously isn't the same player he was with the Giants. Still, he'd be a solid option for contenders looking to add a third receiver. That's where the Los Angeles Chargers come in, as they could use Beckham's help this coming season.

Chargers should kick tires on Odell Beckham Jr signing

According to Jordan Schultz, Beckham has received 'renewed interest' following his performance at the Fanatics event.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has received renewed interest in recent days after his showing at Tom Brady’s Fanatics flag football game.



Beckham was one of the most impressive players on the field and fully intends to play in 2026, per sources. pic.twitter.com/PTiMvcDWyo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2026

As is common with him, Beckham went viral for a one-handed grab in the back of the endzone on a pass from Jayden Daniels.

SOMEONE GET ODELL BECKHAM JR. A CONTRACTpic.twitter.com/V1M2ZSy9M6 — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) March 21, 2026

Adding Beckham to a Chargers roster that includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton could be electric. He won't be asked to be the top receiver, but would immediately be the Chargers' best route runner and could be extremely useful in redzone situations.

Beckham also played under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in 2024, so he's already familiar with the system. When it comes to price, he won't be expensive. His last deal was worth $3 million with the Dolphins, so one has to think it would be around the same now.

The Chargers should certainly take a look at Beckham, especially considering he won't break the bank.